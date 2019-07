A 16-year-old is believed to have drowned in a private pond Tuesday at a golf course in McKinney.

The McKinney Fire Department says several teenagers were swimming in a pond at the Stonebridge Ranch Country Club Tuesday around 8 p.m. when one of them went under water and disappeared.

Firefighters arrived and found the 16-year-old's body. They have not said whether the victim is a boy or a girl.

The name of the victim has not been released.