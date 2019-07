- One of the three people ejected during a crash in Fort Worth overnight Saturday has died.

Police say the wreck happened just after midnight, near the train tracks in the 3100 block of N. Hays St.

Responding officers found a vehicle in a ditch, along with three people who were ejected during the crash.

One of those people was pronounced dead. The conditions of the other two involved are unknown at this time.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.