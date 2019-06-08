< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Dallas Responds' getting ready to temporarily house asylum seekers in Dallas DALLAS - Hundreds of families from across the border will soon call Dallas their temporary home.

This is part of a joint volunteer initiative from local faith leaders called Dallas Responds.

They plan to bring roughly 100 immigrants to Dallas from a crowded shelter in El Paso.

About 100 volunteers showed up for training Saturday morning at Oak Lawn Methodist Church ahead of dozens of immigrant families arriving in Dallas.

People who have been cleared by the federal government are given a short window of time to reach their legal sponsors here in the U.S.

The goal is to get them to their final destinations as quickly as possible.

"This is exactly where our volunteers are going to be greeting our guests, and actually welcoming them in the space in Dallas," said Almas Muscatwale, executive director of Faith Forward Dallas. It's a temporary home for families who've traveled hundreds of miles to seek asylum in the United States.

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church is opening its doors to the first group arriving this weekend.

"Up until two days ago, we weren't even sure we were going to receive the bus," Muscatwale said.

The initiative started when Rabbi Nancy Kasten got a call from The Annunciation House shelter in El Paso.

"This story of migration is very close to my heart," Kasten said.

They said relief organizations at the southern border were overwhelmed and needed help providing assistance to immigrant families.

"My grandparents came here two generations ago, and it's only because what they did, what they risked and the warming, welcoming environment to the United States that gave them the opportunities that they had," Kasten added.

Motivation that a Jewish rabbi, a Muslim imam, and a Christian priest could all agree on. Motivation for this respite center.

"There's no chance that we won't succeed at this," one person said.

The space is set to hold 55 asylum seekers.

"The screen is going to serve as tracking our guests' arrival and departure," Muscatwale said.

Underneath the sanctuary, volunteers have set up several rooms where families can rest and parents can care for small children.

There's a clinic with doctors and supplies to handle medical concerns.

There is also a room where families can pick out new clothing, shoes, and toiletries.

"Most part, people have generally donated," Muscatwale added.

Each family will only stay for a few days, some only a few hours, just enough time to make transportation arrangements to their final destinations.

"All of these families that are coming here have been vetted by customs and border patrol, and in order to be released, they have a sponsor," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. More News Stories

Motorcyclist leads police on high speed chase through 5 North Texas cities
By FOX4News.com Staff 
Posted Jun 08 2019 04:43PM CDT

Two people are in custody after a motorcyclist led police on a high speed chase through five cities early Saturday morning.

The chase started after a DPS trooper tried to pull over a motorcycle near the President George Bush Turnpike and Midway in far north Dallas.

The motorcyclist then led troopers on a chase that reportedly lasted more than 45 minutes and reached speeds of more than 135 miles per hour. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/08/V-DPS%20MOTORCYCLE%206%20CITY%20CHASE%207A_00.00.12.09_1560029950153.png_7367258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/08/V-DPS%20MOTORCYCLE%206%20CITY%20CHASE%207A_00.00.12.09_1560029950153.png_7367258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/08/V-DPS%20MOTORCYCLE%206%20CITY%20CHASE%207A_00.00.12.09_1560029950153.png_7367258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/08/V-DPS%20MOTORCYCLE%206%20CITY%20CHASE%207A_00.00.12.09_1560029950153.png_7367258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/08/V-DPS%20MOTORCYCLE%206%20CITY%20CHASE%207A_00.00.12.09_1560029950153.png_7367258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Motorcyclist leads police on high speed chase through 5 North Texas cities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 04:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two people are in custody after a motorcyclist led police on a high speed chase through five cities early Saturday morning.</p><p>The chase started after a DPS trooper tried to pull over a motorcycle near the President George Bush Turnpike and Midway in far north Dallas.</p><p>The motorcyclist then led troopers on a chase that reportedly lasted more than 45 minutes and reached speeds of more than 135 miles per hour.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/kroger-issues-recall-for-frozen-berries-due-to-possible-health-risk" title="Kroger issues recall for frozen berries due to possible health risk" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/26/red%20news%20alert_1493264286379_3212606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/26/red%20news%20alert_1493264286379_3212606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/26/red%20news%20alert_1493264286379_3212606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/26/red%20news%20alert_1493264286379_3212606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/04/26/red%20news%20alert_1493264286379_3212606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Kroger issues recall for frozen berries due to possible health risk
By Chris Pena, FOX 10 
Posted Jun 08 2019 03:52PM CDT
Updated Jun 08 2019 04:11PM CDT

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Kroger has issued a recall for certain frozen berries due to possibly being contaminated with Hepatitis A. Kroger is recalling Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (48 oz), Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (16 oz), and Private Selection Frozen Blackberries (16 oz) manufactured by Townsend Farms. Kroger is recalling the berries that have been distributed to all Kroger stores across the country, including Fry's. The FDA informed Kroger of the contamination after a sample of the Private Selection was tested and was found to be contaminated. So far, no customer illnesses have been reported. According to the FDA, Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from lasting a few weeks to several months. The items have been removed from store shelves and the customer recall notification system has been initiated. If you have questions, you can contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS. If you have questions, you can contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-charged-for-fleeing-scene-of-fatal-pedestrian-crash-on-i-45-frontage-road" title="Woman charged for fleeing scene of fatal pedestrian crash on I-45 frontage road" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/08/0608fatalhitandrun_1560027847980_7367245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/08/0608fatalhitandrun_1560027847980_7367245_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/08/0608fatalhitandrun_1560027847980_7367245_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/08/0608fatalhitandrun_1560027847980_7367245_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/08/0608fatalhitandrun_1560027847980_7367245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Woman charged for fleeing scene of fatal pedestrian crash on I-45 frontage road
By FOX4News.com Staff 
Posted Jun 08 2019 04:06PM CDT

A 53-year-old woman has been charged for fleeing the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of the I-45 frontage road, near Pennsylvania Ave.

Witnesses said they saw a 30-year-old woman walking in the street, and tried to get her out of the road several times, but she refused. (Photo credit: Getty Images)" title="getty_trumpmoonsplit_img-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump seems to say moon is part of Mars in confusing tweet criticizing NASA's plan for another visit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/newlywed-plunges-to-her-death-while-video-recording-husband-beating-her"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bradley Jenkins, 30, pictured in a booking photo alongside an undated image of Allissa Jenkins (née Martin). " title="Allissa Jenkins and Bradley Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Newlywed plunges to her death while video recording husband beating her</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 