El Paso hospitals are in need of blood donations after a mass shooting Saturday, and North Texans can help them out.

At least 20 people were killed, and more than two dozen others were injured in the shooting. Immediately after the shooting, authorities announced that hospitals were in urgent need of blood.

Blood needed urgently. Multiple injured transported to various hospitals. Blood donation centers Vitalent Blood Services at 424 s Mesa Hills and 133 N Zaragoza — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

The blood donation centers in El Paso were packed with people who were donating blood.

Blood centers across the state have to keep their blood supply from being in a shortage over the next week, so people are being asked to donate.

Carter BloodCare was called to assist, and say they need help. You can call or text 800-366-2834 for appointments.