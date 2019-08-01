< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var article>
<section id="story427363517" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427363517" data-article-version="1.0">Dozens of Texas hospitals sue Big Pharma companies over nation's opioid epidemic</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427363517" data-article-version="1.0">Dozens of Texas hospitals sue Big Pharma companies over nation's opioid epidemic</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-427363517" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Dozens of Texas hospitals sue Big Pharma companies over nation's opioid epidemic&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/health/dozens-of-texas-hospitals-sue-big-pharma-companies-over-nation-s-opioid-epidemic" data-title="Dozens of Texas hospitals sue Big Pharma companies over nation's opioid epidemic" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/health/dozens-of-texas-hospitals-sue-big-pharma-companies-over-nation-s-opioid-epidemic" addthis:title="Dozens of Texas hospitals sue Big Pharma companies over nation's opioid epidemic"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427363517.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427363517");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427363517-421602177"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427363517-421602177" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By FOX4News.com Staff</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 04:47PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> is just the latest in a string of similar lawsuits filed across the country.</p><p>Attorneys representing several Texas hospitals in this lawsuit said they are seeking billions of dollars to pay for the treatment required for the growing number of patients addicted to these drugs.</p><p>"The message it sends is crystal clear: They need to pay to clean up the mess they created," lead attorney Darren Nicholson said.</p><p>Barely a week after the landmark judgment against Johnson & Johnson in Oklahoma, hospitals across Texas are now aiming to hold pharmaceutical companies and national pharmacies, like CVS and Walgreens, accountable for the opioid epidemic.</p><p><strong>MORE:</strong> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/u-s-world/judge-rules-johnson-johnson-fueled-oklahoma-s-opioid-crisis-orders-572m-payment">Judge rules Johnson & Johnson fueled Oklahoma's opioid crisis, orders $572M payment</a></p><p>"It's a nationwide medical crisis, and the hospitals are at the epicenter of it. Every single hospital in the country, all the hospitals in Texas are dealing with it every single day," Nicholson added.</p><p>The lawsuit alleges that from 1999 to 2015, the number of opioid-related deaths tripled in Texas, adding that "during that period alone, more than 14,171 opioid related deaths were reported in the state."</p><p>Hospital groups, including Parkland, are putting the blame on big companies like Johnson & Johnson, alleging the companies made false statements and misrepresented the addiction and risks of these drugs.</p><p>"Pharmaceutical companies are beholden to the almighty dollar. They saw big dollars in this, and they pushed these drugs," Nicholson added.</p><p>Hospitals and government officials now want "Big Pharma" to pay for the treatment required to help addicted patients, and they're seeking millions in reimbursement.</p><p>"All of these people need treatment. You have millions of Americans who are now addicted to opioids, and we've got to do something to help them," Nicholson explained. "This is a problem that's going to be going on for decades. There's not anything anyone can do at that point. It's going to happen."</p><p>This lawsuit was filed Tuesday. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health " pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409680" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/medical-technology-allows-rowlett-girl-to-dance" title="Medical technology allows Rowlett girl to dance" data-articleId="427303808" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day's Lauren Przybyl shares Sophia Bliss' story." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Medical technology allows Rowlett girl to dance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 10:43AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 12:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Rowlett girl is celebrating one year since a life-changing surgery. The technology is now allowing her to dance.</p><p>It doesn't matter if it's tap, ballet or jazz, 6-year-old Sophia Bliss is all in! She is loving her first year in dance class.</p><p>Up until a year ago, Sophia couldn't move much at all.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/michigan-becomes-first-state-to-ban-flavored-e-cigarettes" title="Michigan becomes first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes" data-articleId="427333407" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/Michigan_becomes_first_state_to_ban_flav_0_7636773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/Michigan_becomes_first_state_to_ban_flav_0_7636773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/Michigan_becomes_first_state_to_ban_flav_0_7636773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/Michigan_becomes_first_state_to_ban_flav_0_7636773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/Michigan_becomes_first_state_to_ban_flav_0_7636773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michigan becomes the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes Wednesday, in the wake of recent lung illnesses reported related to vaping." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Michigan becomes first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 04:21AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 01:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is the first governor in the country to order a total ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, for all ages. </p><p>Her chief medical officer has determined that youthful vaping has become a public health emergency in Michigan, and the governor therefore is issuing emergency rules to cut off this protect from getting into what she contends are the unsuspecting hands of young kids. </p><p>"One of my biggest, most important jobs of being governor is protecting the kids of Michigan. I'm living with two teenagers. I know a lot of their friends are vaping. We see it every day. We see this constantly bombarding kids with this as a healthy option, getting kids hooked on nicotine before their brains are fully formed, and now we're seeing kids showing up with respiratory problems. So we know this is a national health crisis," she told us.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/north-texas-psychologist-not-all-mass-shooters-have-mental-health-issues-" title="North Texas psychologist: ‘Not all mass shooters have mental health issues'" data-articleId="427177625" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/03/North_Texas_psychologist_____Not_all_mas_0_7636066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/03/North_Texas_psychologist_____Not_all_mas_0_7636066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/03/North_Texas_psychologist_____Not_all_mas_0_7636066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/03/North_Texas_psychologist_____Not_all_mas_0_7636066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/03/North_Texas_psychologist_____Not_all_mas_0_7636066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shaun Rabb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Texas psychologist: ‘Not all mass shooters have mental health issues'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 05:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 11:57AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After the recent mass shooting in Odessa, there is pushback against the automatic labeling of a mass shooting as a mental health problem.</p><p>Authorities say Seth Ator on Saturday used a rifle to kill seven people and wound 22 others.</p><p>Investigators are still searching for a motive for the shooting and how Ator’s mental state affected his judgment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> 