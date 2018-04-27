Ventriloquist Terry Fator
Hometown guy Terry Fator and his turtle, Winston, visit Good Day. They're taking a break from their show at The Mirage in Las Vegas to receive an honorary degree from Navarro College in Corsicana.
LINK: terryfator.com
