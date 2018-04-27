Ventriloquist Terry Fator

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Apr 27 2018 09:01AM CDT

Video Posted: Apr 27 2018 08:45AM CDT

Hometown guy Terry Fator and his turtle, Winston, visit Good Day. They're taking a break from their show at The Mirage in Las Vegas to receive an honorary degree from Navarro College in Corsicana.

LINK: terryfator.com

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories