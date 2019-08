With the heat advisory this week, experts are warning parents and grandparents to be careful. Children can be at a greater risk of dehydration. Jenny McGlothlin from UT Dallas' Callier Center talked to Good Day about the problem and shared some tips for keeping kids hydrated.

McGlothlin said dehydration can lead to loss of energy, lethargy, irritability, headaches, difficulty sleeping, constipation, fainting and if severe, can lead to more dire consequences.

Sometimes that cranky toddler is really a thirsty toddler. But pushing children to do anything around eating and drinking can backfire, so avoid pressuring them to drink more.

Instead, try these ideas: