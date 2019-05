- This weekend, as many as 20,000 people are expected to take part in Carry the Load.

The event was launched by two Navy SEALs in Dallas in 2011. It has since become a Memorial Day tradition in North Texas.

Participants are encouraged to bring a memento to symbolize a personal load they may carry.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Josh Lewis has participated since the first event. He honors four warrior brothers who were killed in Iraq.

“You hear some powerful stories. We get to talk about those who we lost, the brothers and sisters who didn’t make it back. It is emotional. I’ve been able to walk with the families who lost loved ones. It’s a source of healing as well,” he said.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Alberto Romero, who did two tours in Afghanistan with the Air Force, will again be participating in Carry the Load. To support him, visit facebook.com/donate/316657599002220/316657609002219/.

LINK: www.carrytheload.org