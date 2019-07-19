< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_419124727_419121227_131615";this.videosJson='[{"id":"419121227","video":"586077","title":"These%20summer%20foods%20can%20reduce%20inflamation","caption":"Meridan%20Zerner%20from%20the%20Cooper%20Clinic%20explains.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F19%2FThese_summer_foods_can_reduce_inflamatio_0_7534780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F19%2FThese_summer_foods_can_reduce_inflamation_586077_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658158942%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DJjU40SPRXxPOxfYSQPDH1r3SmhE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fgood-day%2Fthese-summer-foods-can-reduce-inflammation"}},"createDate":"Jul 19 2019 10:42AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_419124727_419121227_131615",video:"586077",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/These_summer_foods_can_reduce_inflamatio_0_7534780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Meridan%2520Zerner%2520from%2520the%2520Cooper%2520Clinic%2520explains.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/19/These_summer_foods_can_reduce_inflamation_586077_1800.mp4?Expires=1658158942&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=JjU40SPRXxPOxfYSQPDH1r3SmhE",eventLabel:"These%20summer%20foods%20can%20reduce%20inflamation-419121227",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fgood-day%2Fthese-summer-foods-can-reduce-inflammation"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new These summer foods can reduce inflammation
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 19 2019 10:48AM CDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 10:42AM CDT src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/These_summer_foods_can_reduce_inflamatio_0_7534780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/These_summer_foods_can_reduce_inflamatio_0_7534780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/These_summer_foods_can_reduce_inflamatio_0_7534780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/These_summer_foods_can_reduce_inflamatio_0_7534780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/These_summer_foods_can_reduce_inflamatio_0_7534780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419124727-419121212" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/These_summer_foods_can_reduce_inflamatio_0_7534780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/These_summer_foods_can_reduce_inflamatio_0_7534780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/These_summer_foods_can_reduce_inflamatio_0_7534780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/These_summer_foods_can_reduce_inflamatio_0_7534780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/These_summer_foods_can_reduce_inflamatio_0_7534780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419124727" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Inflammation in your body can make you feel awful and has been linked to heart disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity. But Cooper Clinic nutritionist Meridan Zerner says there are some summer foods that can help your gut health.</p><p><br> <strong>Healthy Peach Crumble</strong></p><p>4 extra large (490g) peaches, diced (or 5-6 medium)<br> 2 tbsp (16g) cornstarch<br> 1 ½ tsp almond extract<br> 1 tsp ground cinnamon, divided<br> ¾ cup (75g) old-fashioned oats (gluten-free if necessary and measured like this)<br> ¼ cup (30g) whole wheat flour or millet flour (measured like this)<br> 2 tbsp (30mL) pure maple syrup<br> 2 tbsp (28g) unsalted butter, melted</p><p>Preheat the oven to 350°F, and lightly coat an 8"-square baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.</p><p>In a medium bowl, toss together the diced peaches, cornstarch, almond extract, and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon until thoroughly combined.</p><p>In a separate bowl, mix together the oats, flour, and remaining cinnamon. Add in the agave and butter, mixing until completely incorporated.</p><p>Spread the peach mixture into the prepared pan, and evenly sprinkle the oat crumbs on top. Bake at 350°F for 35-45 minutes, or until the peach juice is bubbling and the oat mixture turns crunchy. Cool completely to room temperature. For best results, let the crumble rest for at least 2 hours after coming to room temperature before serving to allow the juices to thicken.</p><p>Notes: For the peaches, the 490 grams refers to the weight of the diced peaches, not the whole peaches. Measure their weight after cutting, not before!</p><p><br> <strong>Instant Oats</strong></p><p>White whole wheat flour, whole wheat pastry flour, or all-purpose flour may be substituted for the whole wheat flour. Any gluten-free flour except coconut flour may be substituted for the millet flour.</p><p>Honey or agave may be substituted for the pure maple syrup.</p><p>For a vegan version, substitute Earth Balance buttery sticks for the best results. Coconut oil will also work, but the flavor and texture of the topping will be slightly different.</p><p>If you prefer to enjoy your crumble warm, then reheat individual portions once it has rested for 2+ hours at room temperature.</p><p><br> <strong>Lemony White Bean-and-Arugula Salad</strong></p><p>2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil<br> 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind plus 2 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lemon)<br> 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard<br> 3/8 teaspoon kosher salt<br> 1/4 teaspoon black pepper<br> 1 (15-oz.) can unsalted cannellini beans, rinsed and drained<br> 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion<br> 3 cups firmly packed baby arugula</p><p>Combine oil, rind, juice, mustard, salt, and pepper in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add beans and onion; toss well to coat. 