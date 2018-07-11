Save Me Steve: Free ways to keep cool

It helps to keep your cool in the hot Texas sun with freebies. Consumer reporter Steve Noviello shares some ideas for staying cool with things you already have in your house.

For example, you can eat smaller meals more often. Your body will heat up to digest larger meals. You can boost the power of your fan by placing a bowl of ice in front of it.

Rinsing your wrists and feet in cold water as specific pressure points will actually help to cool your whole body down. And keeping moisturizer in your fridge can create a no-hassle cooling solution.

