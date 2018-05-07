Summer Corn with a Kick

Chef Rambo Saucedo from Cantina Laredo shares the recipe for the perfect summer side.



Elotes con Chili & Crema

Corn on the Cob, steamed, approximately 5-inch ear

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 Tbsp Mayonnaise

1/8 tsp Chili Powder + dash extra for final sprinkle

1 Tbsp Queso Fresco

1 Tbsp Crema Mexicana (like a Mexican sour cream that can be found at many groceries)

Sprinkle salt and pepper evenly on the corn. Place the ear of corn on hot grill. Char the corn 20%. Remove from the grill. Mix mayonnaise and Mexican Crema. Roll corn in the mixture. Sprinkle evenly with Chili Powder. Roll the ear of corn in Queso Fresco. Sprinkle lightly again with chili powder.

Makes 1 serving, serve immediately.

LINK: www.cantinalaredo.com