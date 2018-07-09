Gourmet Topped Fry Basket

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jul 09 2018 08:22AM CDT

Muhammad Abdullah is the owner of the Get Fried Fry Cafe, where you can get gourmet french fries with more than 20 sauces, seasonings and protein options all day until 3 a.m. 
 

Gourmet Topped Fry Basket

Truffle Love: 
9 oz fried
1 oz Truffle oil
Parmesan: Shaken evenly for a thin coating 
Cilantro: Sprinkle 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro over fries

Southern Comfort:
3 oz brisket
1 oz bbq sauce

Sweet Tooth: 
1 oz maple syrups
powdered sugar Shaken evenly for a thin coating 

Type of fry selected from among fresh hand-cut thin, seasoned waffle, curly sweet potato, funnel cake and coated straight cut.

Fries cooked in commercial deep fryer @ 350 degrees, time varies depending on the type of fry selected.

After fries are cooked, place in a wok and toss in sea salt. Then place in a regular or large serving tray and greaseproof tray liner.

Then, ingredients are added one-by-one after the fries first go into the basket. 

For Sweet Tooth: Powdered sugar and cinnamon are shaken over the top of fries separately.

LINK: www.getfried.com

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories