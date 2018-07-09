Muhammad Abdullah is the owner of the Get Fried Fry Cafe, where you can get gourmet french fries with more than 20 sauces, seasonings and protein options all day until 3 a.m.



Gourmet Topped Fry Basket

Truffle Love:

9 oz fried

1 oz Truffle oil

Parmesan: Shaken evenly for a thin coating

Cilantro: Sprinkle 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro over fries

Southern Comfort:

3 oz brisket

1 oz bbq sauce

Sweet Tooth:

1 oz maple syrups

powdered sugar Shaken evenly for a thin coating

Type of fry selected from among fresh hand-cut thin, seasoned waffle, curly sweet potato, funnel cake and coated straight cut.

Fries cooked in commercial deep fryer @ 350 degrees, time varies depending on the type of fry selected.

After fries are cooked, place in a wok and toss in sea salt. Then place in a regular or large serving tray and greaseproof tray liner.

Then, ingredients are added one-by-one after the fries first go into the basket.

For Sweet Tooth: Powdered sugar and cinnamon are shaken over the top of fries separately.

LINK: www.getfried.com