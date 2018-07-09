Gourmet Topped Fry Basket
Muhammad Abdullah is the owner of the Get Fried Fry Cafe, where you can get gourmet french fries with more than 20 sauces, seasonings and protein options all day until 3 a.m.
Truffle Love:
9 oz fried
1 oz Truffle oil
Parmesan: Shaken evenly for a thin coating
Cilantro: Sprinkle 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro over fries
Southern Comfort:
3 oz brisket
1 oz bbq sauce
Sweet Tooth:
1 oz maple syrups
powdered sugar Shaken evenly for a thin coating
Type of fry selected from among fresh hand-cut thin, seasoned waffle, curly sweet potato, funnel cake and coated straight cut.
Fries cooked in commercial deep fryer @ 350 degrees, time varies depending on the type of fry selected.
After fries are cooked, place in a wok and toss in sea salt. Then place in a regular or large serving tray and greaseproof tray liner.
Then, ingredients are added one-by-one after the fries first go into the basket.
For Sweet Tooth: Powdered sugar and cinnamon are shaken over the top of fries separately.
