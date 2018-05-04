Help celebrate El Fenix's 100th birthday with these enchiladas.



Cheese Enchiladas

12-14 yellow corn tortillas

5-6 cups shredded aged-cheddar cheese

20 ounce red enchilada sauce

1/4 cup shredded aged-cheddar cheese (for topping)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Warm corn tortillas on a hot skillet for a few seconds in each side.

Dip each tortilla in the red enchilada sauce and soak end-to-end, set aside.

Pour 1/4 cup of the enchilada sauce into the bottom of a 9x13'' pan. Fill each corn tortilla with a handful of cheese (reserving about 1/2 cup for sprinkling over the top, at the end).

Roll tightly, and place seam side down in the pan. Pour remaining enchilada sauce over the top. Top with remaining 1/2 cup of cheese.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Remove from oven and top with more Cheddar Cheese!

We recommend Serving ours with a side of Mexican Rice & Refried Beans

LINK: www.elfenix.com