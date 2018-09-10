El Fenix Cheese Enchiladas
El Fenix is celebrating 100 years with a party this Thursday at the Downtown Dallas location. General Manager Alberto Rocha joins Good Day to make cheese enchiladas with aged Wisconsin cheddar.
El Fenix Cheese Enchiladas
12-14 yellow corn tortillas
5-6 cups shredded aged cheddar cheese
20 ounces red enchilada sauce
1/4 cup shredded aged-cheddar cheese (for topping)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Warm corn tortillas on a hot skillet for a few seconds in each side.
Dip each tortilla in the red enchilada sauce and soak end-to-end, set aside.
Pour 1/4 cup of the enchilada sauce into the bottom of a 9x13'' pan. Fill each corn tortilla with a handful of cheese (reserving about 1/2 cup for sprinkling over the top, at the end).
Roll tightly, and place seam side down in the pan. Pour remaining enchilada sauce over the top. Top with remaining 1/2 cup of cheese.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Remove from oven and top with more cheddar cheese!
We recommend serving ours with a side of Mexican rice & refried beans.
LINK: www.ElFenix.com