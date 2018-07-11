Crowd-Pleasing Appetizers
Michele Maerz from Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar stops by Good Day to make some easy, crowd-pleasing appetizers. The restaurant has three locations in Addison, Plano and Euless and is planning two more in Arlington and Allen.
Peanut Chile Wings
12 each Chicken Wings
4 fl oz Peanut Chile Wing Sauce
1 tsp. Ginger/Garlic, chopped equal parts
2 T. Peanuts, crushed
1 T. Jalapenos, chopped
2 T. Cilantro, chopped
1 T. Sweety Drop Peppers
1 tsp. Sesame Seeds
Fry the wings until hot, crispy and 165 degrees internal temperature. Toss the fried wings with the sauce in a hot wok until reduced down to a glaze. Add all other ingredients and toss in the wok for 5 seconds. Serve.
Peanut Chile Sauce
¼ cup Fish Sauce
¼ cup Lime Juice
1/8 cup Pineapple Juice
½ cup Sugar
1 each Jalapeno, chopped
1 tsp. Red Chile Flakes
1 T. Corn Starch
Place all ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil. Once boiling turn off heat. Chill down and reserve until needed. Can be made 2-3 days before using.