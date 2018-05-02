Cooking Crafts for Kids

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: May 02 2018 08:33AM CDT

Video Posted: May 02 2018 09:56AM CDT

Updated: May 02 2018 10:23AM CDT

Chef Erron Star Depew from Star Home Services stops by Good Day to share some fun cooking projects that you can do with your kids.
 

Bagel Dog

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees
1 pkg store-bought pizza dough
8 hot dogs
½ gallon water
4 T. baking soda
¼ cup melted butter

Roll out the dough and cut into 8 strips. Wrap each dog with the dough. Place each wrapped dog onto a parchment lined baking sheet.

Let rest for 10 minutes. Bring water to a boil with the baking soda. Turn down to a medium boil and drop 2 dogs into water at a time.

Pull them out with a slotted spoon after 30 seconds. Repeat with remaining dogs. Brush them ALL with the melted butter and sprinkle with the Everything Seasoning. Bake until golden brown 12-14 minutes

Serve with your favorite BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Whipped Cream Cheese!


"Everything" Bagel Seasoning

2 ½ t. poppy seeds
2 ½ t. sesame seeds
2 t. caraway seeds
2 t. dried minced garlic
2 t. dried minced onion
1 t. coarse kosher salt

Combine the seasonings together in a small bowl.


Candy Sushi

Rice Krispy Treat mix (for sushi rice) -- Follow the standard recipe on the cereal box. Pour into parchment AND fruit rollup lined 1/4  baking sheet pan. This will make 2 rolls.

Candy options: 
Twizzlers
Gummy worms
Swedish Fish
Big League Chew Gum

Other choices: 
Campfire marshmallows
Black cake fondant
Sour ribbon candy
Lemon head drops
Sanding sugar

LINK: starhomechef.com

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories