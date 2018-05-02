Cooking Crafts for Kids
Chef Erron Star Depew from Star Home Services stops by Good Day to share some fun cooking projects that you can do with your kids.
Bagel Dog
Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees
1 pkg store-bought pizza dough
8 hot dogs
½ gallon water
4 T. baking soda
¼ cup melted butter
Roll out the dough and cut into 8 strips. Wrap each dog with the dough. Place each wrapped dog onto a parchment lined baking sheet.
Let rest for 10 minutes. Bring water to a boil with the baking soda. Turn down to a medium boil and drop 2 dogs into water at a time.
Pull them out with a slotted spoon after 30 seconds. Repeat with remaining dogs. Brush them ALL with the melted butter and sprinkle with the Everything Seasoning. Bake until golden brown 12-14 minutes
Serve with your favorite BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Whipped Cream Cheese!
"Everything" Bagel Seasoning
2 ½ t. poppy seeds
2 ½ t. sesame seeds
2 t. caraway seeds
2 t. dried minced garlic
2 t. dried minced onion
1 t. coarse kosher salt
Combine the seasonings together in a small bowl.
Candy Sushi
Rice Krispy Treat mix (for sushi rice) -- Follow the standard recipe on the cereal box. Pour into parchment AND fruit rollup lined 1/4 baking sheet pan. This will make 2 rolls.
Candy options:
Twizzlers
Gummy worms
Swedish Fish
Big League Chew Gum
Other choices:
Campfire marshmallows
Black cake fondant
Sour ribbon candy
Lemon head drops
Sanding sugar
LINK: starhomechef.com