Cooking Crafts for Kids

Chef Erron Star Depew from Star Home Services stops by Good Day to share some fun cooking projects that you can do with your kids.



Bagel Dog

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees

1 pkg store-bought pizza dough

8 hot dogs

½ gallon water

4 T. baking soda

¼ cup melted butter

Roll out the dough and cut into 8 strips. Wrap each dog with the dough. Place each wrapped dog onto a parchment lined baking sheet.

Let rest for 10 minutes. Bring water to a boil with the baking soda. Turn down to a medium boil and drop 2 dogs into water at a time.

Pull them out with a slotted spoon after 30 seconds. Repeat with remaining dogs. Brush them ALL with the melted butter and sprinkle with the Everything Seasoning. Bake until golden brown 12-14 minutes

Serve with your favorite BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Whipped Cream Cheese!



"Everything" Bagel Seasoning

2 ½ t. poppy seeds

2 ½ t. sesame seeds

2 t. caraway seeds

2 t. dried minced garlic

2 t. dried minced onion

1 t. coarse kosher salt

Combine the seasonings together in a small bowl.



Candy Sushi

Rice Krispy Treat mix (for sushi rice) -- Follow the standard recipe on the cereal box. Pour into parchment AND fruit rollup lined 1/4 baking sheet pan. This will make 2 rolls.

Candy options:

Twizzlers

Gummy worms

Swedish Fish

Big League Chew Gum

Other choices:

Campfire marshmallows

Black cake fondant

Sour ribbon candy

Lemon head drops

Sanding sugar

LINK: starhomechef.com