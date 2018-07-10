Maria Zwicklbauer from SusieCakes joins Good Day to make cookies celebrating the bakery's 12th birthday.



Confetti Snickerdoodle Cookies

Equipment: Mixer, paddle, medium mixing bowl, whisk, measuring cups and spoons, ice cream scoop, cookie sheet, parchment paper

Oven: Pre-heat to 350°

Yields: 12 large cookies

Unsalted Butter 1 cup

Granulated Sugar 1 ½ cups

All-purpose flour 3 ¼ cups

Baking Soda ½ tsp

Cream of tartar ¾ tsp

Salt pinch

Whole Eggs 2 eggs

Vanilla Extract 1 tsp

Confetti Sprinkles ¼ cup

White Sanding Sugar 2 cups (to roll cookie ball in)

Pre-heat oven to 350°.

Place butter and sugar in mixing bowl with paddle attachment and cream together on medium speed until smooth for approximately 2-3 minutes.

Slowly add in eggs and vanilla and mix until creamy.

Meanwhile in a separate bowl, whisk together all-purpose flour, baking soda, cream of tartar, salt and confetti sprinkles.

In two parts, add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture.

Scrape down sides of bowl after second addition of flour.

Mix on low speed for 1 minute until dough is cohesive.

Scoop cookie dough into balls and roll them in the white sanding sugar.

Place them onto a parchment lined sheet tray and slightly push down with the palm of your hand.

Bake in a 350° oven for approximately 12-14 minutes or until edges are a light golden blonde.

Let cool at room temperature and enjoy.

