Bento Box Lunch Ideas
Looking for new lunch box ideas? Meridan Zerner from the Cooper Clinic joins Good Day to offer some simple, healthy solutions that will help you save.
Picnic Benton Box
3 peach slices, halved
6 pearl-size mozzarella balls
2 thin sliced prosciutto, cut into 6 pieces
1/2 cup cooked cheese tortellini
2 TBS diced carrot
2 TBS corn
1 TBS chopped fresh basil
1 TBS white balsamic vinegar
1 TSP extra virgin olive oil
1 TSP grated parmesan cheese
1 cup cherries
205 mini bell peppers
1 TBS sunflower seeds
One each of three 4-inch skewers, alternate a peach slice, mozzarella ball and prosciutto slice, then repeat. Pack the skewers in a medium container.
Toss tortellini, carrot, corn, basil, vinegar, oil and parmesan together in a medium bowl. pack in a medium container.
Pack cherries, bell peppers and sunflower seeds in small to medium containers.
Rainbow Bento Box
2 ounces sliced low-sodium deli ham
1 part-skim mozzarella string cheese (1 ounce)
1/2 cup reduced-fat plain Greek yogurt
1 TBS blueberry jam
1/4 cup raspberries
1/4 cup sliced strawberries
1/4 cup blueberries
1/2 cup rainbow carrot matchsticks
2 TBS guacamole
Roll ham around cheese. cut crosswise into 4 to 6 pinwheels. Pack in a medium container.
Swirl yogurt and jam in a medium container.
Toss berries together in a medium container.
Pack carrots in a medium container along with guacamole packed in a dip-size container.
Breakfast for Lunch Bento
2 whole-wheat waffles, toasted
1 TBS sunflower seed butter
1/4 cup thinly sliced apple
1/2 cup no-salt-added cottage cheese
1/4 TSP ground cinnamon
1 large hard-boiled egg, halved
1/4 cup grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise
1/2 cup grapefruit segments
Spread 1 wafle with sunflower seed butter and layer on apple. Top with the remaining waffle and cut into quarters. pack in a medium container.
Place cottage cheese in a medium container and sprinkle with cinnamon
Pack egg and tomatoes in a medium container and grapefruit in a small container.
Taco Bento Box
1/2 cup chopped romaine lettuce
3 ounces cooked lean ground beef
2 TBS shredded cheddar cheese
2 TBS salsa
1/4 cupe green grapes, sliced lengthwise
1/4 cup chopped honeydew melon
1/4 cup chopped kiwi
1/2 cup corn kernals or about 1/3 of a corn cob
6 tortilla chips
2 TBS guacamole
Layer lettuce, beef and cheese in a medium or large container. Top with Salsa.
Combine grapes, melon and kiwi in a small bowl. Pack in a medium container.
Place corn in a small container.
Pack chips in a medium container. Nestle a small dip container of guacamole among the chips.
LINK: www.cooperaerobics.com