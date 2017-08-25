Forget the finger foods. It's time to get your game ready with Chef Dan Bevis from Pinstack. He shares the recipe for a veggie panini.



BBQ Grilled Vegetable Panini

Panini Ingredients:

Sliced panini bread (or any other bread of choice)

8 oz. BBQ rubbed grilled vegetables (including zucchini, squash, red onion and red bell pepper)

2 oz. mozzarella cheese

2 oz. smoked tomato spread (recipe below)

Smoked Tomato Spread Ingredients:

12 ea. Roma tomatoes, seeded and roasted (or smoked), minced

6 roasted garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup honey

¼ cup BBQ sauce of choice

2 Tbs. chili sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients for smoked tomato spread and set aside.

Slice vegetables to ¼ inch thickness and season with BBQ seasoning. Grill vegetables on each side, roughly one minute, or until nice grill marks form.

Lightly brush bread with oil from roasted garlic. Assemble sandwich with grilled vegetables, smoked tomato spread and cheese.

Place sandwich in press or sandwich maker and cook until cheese has melted. Cut, serve and enjoy.

LINK: pinstackbowl.com