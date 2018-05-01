Etsy Dallas Spring Bash
The 10th annual Etsy Dallas Spring Bash is coming up on Saturday. Spokeswoman Saratta Reeves Murphy stops by Good Day to show off some truly unique arts and crafts that make this event special.
LINKS:
www.etsydallas.com
Colourful Blossom - www.colourfulblossom.com/shop/
The Pastel Pug - www.etsy.com/shop/thepastelpug
Pressed Flower Craft - www.etsy.com/shop/pressedflowercrafts1#about
Shadowbox Gems - www.etsy.com/shop/shadowboxgems
April Hiler Designs - aprilhiler.wixsite.com/aprilhilerdesigns