Etsy Dallas Spring Bash

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: May 01 2018 09:45AM CDT

Video Posted: May 01 2018 08:37AM CDT

Updated: May 01 2018 04:48PM CDT

The 10th annual Etsy Dallas Spring Bash is coming up on Saturday. Spokeswoman Saratta Reeves Murphy stops by Good Day to show off some truly unique arts and crafts that make this event special.

LINKS:
www.etsydallas.com
Colourful Blossom - www.colourfulblossom.com/shop/
The Pastel Pug - www.etsy.com/shop/thepastelpug
Pressed Flower Craft - www.etsy.com/shop/pressedflowercrafts1#about
Shadowbox Gems - www.etsy.com/shop/shadowboxgems
April Hiler Designs - aprilhiler.wixsite.com/aprilhilerdesigns

