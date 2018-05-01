The 10th annual Etsy Dallas Spring Bash is coming up on Saturday. Spokeswoman Saratta Reeves Murphy stops by Good Day to show off some truly unique arts and crafts that make this event special.

LINKS:

www.etsydallas.com

Colourful Blossom - www.colourfulblossom.com/shop/

The Pastel Pug - www.etsy.com/shop/thepastelpug

Pressed Flower Craft - www.etsy.com/shop/pressedflowercrafts1#about

Shadowbox Gems - www.etsy.com/shop/shadowboxgems

April Hiler Designs - aprilhiler.wixsite.com/aprilhilerdesigns