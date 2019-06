Fans will get a taste of the future of Texas Rangers Stadium Friday night when it hosts a major concert. Paul McCartney is bringing his tour to Globe Life Park.

The show kicks off an era of Globe Life Park as a major concert venue. And it's not a bad way to get things going with Paul McCartney.

The former Beatles band member does have some experience playing baseball stadiums. John, Paul, George and Ringo made history 54 years ago with a performance at New York's Shea Stadium.