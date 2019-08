- A Dallas ice cream company run largely by people with special needs is growing.

Howdy Homemade hires and trains people with Down syndrome and autism.

The ice cream shop in University Park opened more than three years ago. But now you can find Howdy Homemade ice cream in 10 Central Market stores.

“God created those with special needs to remind us we take so much for granted, and we’re truly just focused on too many negative things,” said Tom Landis, the company's owner.

Landis hopes his success with Howdy Homemade will inspire other companies to hire special needs employees.

LINK: howdyhomemade.com