Central Market now selling Howdy Homemade ice cream h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422223717_422226062_128904";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422226062","video":"591470","title":"Ice%20cream%20shop%20staffed%20by%20people%20with%20special%20needs%20growing","caption":".","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F05%2FIce_cream_shop_staffed_by_people_with_sp_0_7573040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F05%2FIce_cream_shop_staffed_by_people_with_special_ne_591470_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659619605%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dk3Tb4I17FqD3xL1WxyJljGRbWeo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcentral-market-now-selling-howdy-homemade-ice-cream"}},"createDate":"Aug 05 2019 08:26AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422223717_422226062_128904",video:"591470",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Ice_cream_shop_staffed_by_people_with_sp_0_7573040_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:".",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/05/Ice_cream_shop_staffed_by_people_with_special_ne_591470_1800.mp4?Expires=1659619605&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=k3Tb4I17FqD3xL1WxyJljGRbWeo",eventLabel:"Ice%20cream%20shop%20staffed%20by%20people%20with%20special%20needs%20growing-422226062",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcentral-market-now-selling-howdy-homemade-ice-cream"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 05 2019 08:00AM CDT
Video Posted Aug 05 2019 08:26AM CDT
Updated Aug 05 2019 08:32AM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU05_2321_MXF_11.51.13.17_1565010069471_7573248_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU05_2321_MXF_11.51.13.17_1565010069471_7573248_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU05_2321_MXF_11.51.13.17_1565010069471_7573248_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU05_2321_MXF_11.51.13.17_1565010069471_7573248_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU05_2321_MXF_11.51.13.17_1565010069471_7573248_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422223717-422223765" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU05_2321_MXF_11.51.13.17_1565010069471_7573248_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU05_2321_MXF_11.51.13.17_1565010069471_7573248_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU05_2321_MXF_11.51.13.17_1565010069471_7573248_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU05_2321_MXF_11.51.13.17_1565010069471_7573248_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU05_2321_MXF_11.51.13.17_1565010069471_7573248_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422223717" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - A Dallas ice cream company run largely by people with special needs is growing.</p> <p>Howdy Homemade hires and trains people with Down syndrome and autism.</p> <p>The ice cream shop in University Park opened more than three years ago. 