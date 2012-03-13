Links Mentioned on FOX 4

Posted: Mar 13 2012 03:36PM CDT

Updated: Sep 11 2018 08:35AM CDT

Tuesday, September 11

Project Unity
yearofunity.com

Dirt Doctor Howard Garrett
www.dirtdoctor.com
www.facebook.com/events/health-home-and-garden-expo/239015123344945/

Eatzi's
eatzis.com

9/11 Day
www.911day.org

Giving Day 
www.northtexasgivingday.org/events
 

Monday, Sept. 10

Lip Sync Battle Finalists
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2018/08/24/lip-sync-battle-seattle-police/865716002/

El Fenix
www.ElFenix.com

Danni and Kris
www. danniandkris.com
www.basshall.com/tickets--events/2018-19-pafw-season/texas-crossroads/rhyder-anderson/


Weekend, Sept. 8-9

FOX 4Ward: Improv and Autism
stompinggroundcomedy.org
npitx.org

Navigating a Blended Family
www.demiaustinthomas.com

Best Chicken Dishes in North Texas
treyschowdown.com/creative-chicken-the-best-chuckin-dishes-in-dfw/

Warbirds Over Addison
www.cavflight.org

FOX4WARD: Dallas Symphony
mydso.com


Friday, Sept. 7

The Star in Frisco
www.TheStarinFrisco.com

Puppy Yoga
www.WeYogis.com
www.facebook.com/events/326106024601341/

Tillman's Roadhouse
www.tillmansroadhouse.com
palettetopalate.org

Ford Recall
owner.ford.com/tools/account/maintenance/recalls.html


Thursday, Sept. 6

Peterson Brothers
www.petersonbrothersband.com

Audrey McGinnis, Every Girl Gourmet
www.everygirlgourmet.com

Pet Acupuncture
integrativeveterinarywellness.com/jennifer-smallwood-dvm-cva-ccrp

First Things First
www.fox.com/first-things-first-with-cris-carter-and-nick-wright/

UNT Principal Lecturer Neil Foote
journalism.unt.edu/people/cornelius-foote-jr-neil-msj-mba

REL
www.fox.com/rel/

Flower Mound PD Lip Sync Challenge
usat.ly/2wc15vz

Prius Recall Info
pressroom.toyota.com/releases/toyota+conducting+safety+recall+involving+certain+prius+vehicles.htm
 

Wednesday, Sept. 5

CDC Concussion Guidelines
www.cdc.gov/traumaticbraininjury/PediatricmTBIGuideline.html
                      

Tuesday, Sept. 4

Don't Mess With Texas Contest
Dontmesswithtexas.org

Constitutional Law Attorney David Coale
www.lynnllp.com/attorneys/david-coale

GoBone
mygobone.com/?v=7516fd43adaa

East Hampton Sandwich Company
ehsandwich.com

Emerald City Band
emeraldcityband.com
 

Monday, Sept. 3

Nancy Liberman Charities
nancyliebermancharities.org


Weekend, Sept. 1-2

Dallas Chocolate Factory
dallaschocolate.org

IPhone 8 Support
https://www.apple.com/support/iphone-8-logic-board-replacement-program/

The Truman Factory
thetrumanfactory.com

Seabreeze Fish Market and Grill
www.seabreezefish.com

FOX 4Ward: Farm to Table
GatherKitchen.com

