As the old saying goes, every dog has its day, and that couldn't be truer for one dog who was adopted from a Phoenix animal shelter.

HALO Animal Rescue says Monte, who was adopted from them in 2018 and came from Las Cruces, New Mexico, will star as Tramp in the upcoming Disney live-action movie Lady and the Tramp.

"His adopters say he's been such a good boy and loving life," read a portion of the post.