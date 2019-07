- Mary Kay celebrated 50 years of its iconic pink Cadillac on Friday by unveiling the newest addition to its fleet.

The all-new Cadillac XT6 was rolled out on stage at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas as its annual convention got underway.

For five decades the Cadillacs have been a coveted symbol of success. Nearly 24,000 Mary Kay pink Cadillac awards have been earned over the years by meeting sales goals.

Company executives said they are excited about the new vehicle's third row seat because a lot of the independent consultants have families and need the extra room.

"I think everyone across the country knows when they see a pink Cadillac going down the road that it is synonymous with Mary Kay and she loved having this trophy on wheels for everyone around the country to be showing off,” said Allyson Sellers, Mary Kay VP of Salesforce & Marketing.

The convention continues through August 2 and is expected to bring more than 20,000 Mary Kay consultants to North Texas for recognition, motivation and updates for the year ahead.