Dallas Weather: Severe weather risks include heavy rainfall, possible tornadoes

There will be some rain today, but the problem is that it won't come without the possibility of severe weather. The day starts out nicely and after about 9 o'clock, there will be more showers popping up. The biggest concern is from noon to 5 p.m. in the Metroplex.

There is a tornado risk today - a higher risk for those in Oklahoma and along the Red River in the northern counties. There is a lower tornado risk elsewhere. The storms could produce high winds as well. Hail is a secondary concern. These storms are not going to produce big swaths of damaging hail.

We still see the storm risk continuing until at least the late evening hours. By midnight, it'll be all east of our viewing area and into East Texas. Still, a little impulse gives us some showers tomorrow, but nothing severe.

Eighty percent of the viewing area should get rain today, but on Tuesday, Election Day, about 30 percent will get rain.

It will be in the upper 70s and humid today. The severe weather risk develops as we get closer to noon. On Tuesday, Election Day, there will be morning showers that will give way to sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s and partly cloudy.

Thursday and Friday we are going to see more showers and thunderstorms, not severe on Thursday, but they could be strong on Friday.

