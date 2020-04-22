Tornado watch issued for parts of North Texas Wednesday

article

A tornado watch has been issued for the southeastern areas of North Texas through Wednesday afternoon.

The alert is in effect for areas such as Palestine, Fairfield and Mexia through 5 p.m. It does not include anything near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

According to the National Weather Service, storms will develop as a dryline approaches from the west.

“Strong to severe storms will be possible through the afternoon hours ahead of a dryline. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be possible. Stay weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings!,” NWS Fort Worth said on Twitter.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews predicts only about half of the people in North Texas will see rain on Wednesday. Some, but not all North Texans, will see severe storms in the evening.

“There are two chances for scattered storms throughout the day -- mid-morning and then again between 3 and 8 p.m. It's that second round that people need to worry about but the coverage is lower,” he said.

The storm threat prompted officials to close the COVID-19 testing site at the Ellis Davis Fieldhouse in Dallas on Wednesday. Testing at the American Airlines Center remains open but people should be prepared to waiting in line there for an hour or longer because of the higher volume of traffic, Dallas officials said.

Arlington ISD also said it is suspending school lunch service on Wednesday because of the possibility of severe storms in the area. The meal service will resume on Thursday.