Most of North Texas under freeze warning for Thursday

Nearly every county in North Texas will be under a freeze warning starting overnight into late Thursday morning.

The frigid temperatures started with a cool front that moved in on Monday, but the second front could bring in an early freeze. The first official freeze of the season typically occurs just before Thanksgiving.

The freeze warning goes into effect at 1 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 10 a.m. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s and upper 20s.

Wind chills across the region on Thursday morning are expected to be in the low 20s for most, and in the teens for some outlying areas. Wind gusts from the northwest overnight could be as strong as 35 miles per hour.

Officials are asking homeowners and businesses to make sure their sprinklers are turned off to avoid creating dangerous conditions for drivers and pedestrians in the morning.