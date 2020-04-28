Early morning storms bring hail to parts of North Texas, more severe weather possible overnight

Severe thunderstorms Tuesday morning brought brief heavy rain and some damaging hail to parts of North Texas.

Rainwater flowed through parking lots around 4:45 a.m. in Arlington. Some small, pea-sized hail fell as well and there was quite a bit of lightning.

FOX 4 viewer Stacy Reddy shared video of hail falling in North Richland Hills. Viewer Candi Carrothers posted photos of what looked like marble-sized hail that fell at her home in Azle, just northwest of Fort Worth.

Hail in Azle, Texas on April 28 (Candi Carrothers)

Meteorologist Evan Andrews said Tuesday morning’s isolated storms are already exiting the metroplex but more severe weather is possible in the evening.

Tuesday will be windy, warm and humid with a squall line moving across the area between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. It will mostly bring high and possibly damaging winds but not as much hail.

Wednesday will be windy and nice in the upper 70s. But by the end of the week and into the weekends the highs will be near the 90s.