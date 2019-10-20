Confirmed tornado causes damages in North Dallas; Tornado Watch issued for most of North Texas until 2 a.m. Monday

A confirmed tornado that initially touched down in North Dallas caused damage as it moved east through the Metroplex Sunday night.

The FOX 4 Weather team confirmed a tornado in the Dallas Love Field area just after 9 p.m., moving east, and it reportedly touched down near 635 and Skillman near the Richardson and Garland city boundaries just before 9:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Bubba Saenz

The threat of another tornado remains low in Dallas and the surrounding counties at this time.

There is a lot of damage near Walnut Hill in northwest Dallas following the severe weather, along with large parts of Richardson and Rockwall.

Many roads are closed as crews work to assess the damage and clear the roads.

According to Oncor, there are nearly 100,000 outages reported in North Texas.

Dallas ISD says it has crews assessing reports of damage to determine if classes at certain campuses will be cancelled Monday.

The following DISD schools will be closed Monday: Cary Middle School, Cigarroa Elementary School, Pershing Elementary School, Thomas Jefferson High School,

Walnut Hill Elementary School.

Midlothian ISD has canceled all schools on Monday.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Rains and Van Zandt County until 11:45 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of North Texas until 2 a.m. Monday.