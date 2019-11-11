Arctic front will drop temps into the 30s by Monday afternoon

A November cold front is moving in in a hurry! Temperatures have already fallen 20 degrees since the morning and they’re not done dropping.

Monday may have started mild but an arctic cold front will come through mid-morning. That will feature plunging temps into the 40s by noon and the 30s this afternoon, plus 25-40 mph winds, passing light rain and wind chills making it feel like the 20s.

By this evening, the skies should be drying out as the temperature drops to freezing and then into the 20s overnight. The wind chills will be 10-15 degrees by Tuesday morning!

Tuesday starts sunny and crunchy cold, but winds will diminish by the afternoon and get back into the low 40s. As the sun sets, temps will again plummet overnight into the 20s with light winds.

Wednesday will quickly moderate into the 50s with south winds and sunshine. That's an improvement, but still well below normal.

Another cold front is in the forecast for Thursday with some clouds, but it looks to be dry. That will again keep temps in the 50s.

Friday and Saturday will have a lot of sun, with increasing clouds and a few sprinkles possible Sunday. Weekend temperatures will be back closer to normal in the 60s.