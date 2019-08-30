Little boy receives warm welcome from classmates after riding out Dorian in Bahamas in touching video
A 3-year-old returned to pre-school after experiencing Hurricane Dorian and his classmates were so excited to see him.
Michael Jordan pledges $1 million for hurricane relief in Bahamas
Hornets owner and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is pledging $1 million to organizations assisting with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.
Royal Caribbean sending ship full of water, food and generators to the Bahamas
Royal Caribbean is bringing a ship full of supplies to areas of the Bahamas ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.
Heads up, Florida: Weather Channel's Jim Cantore reportedly headed south to cover Hurricane Dorian
As Hurricane Dorian left Florida residents on edge Friday with its "cone of uncertainty" hanging over the entire state, the Weather Channel’s star meteorologist was reportedly making his way south to cover the impending storm.