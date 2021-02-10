These movies about racing will get you revved up for the Daytona 500

article

Before you park in front of your television for the Daytona 500, check out these free-to-stream movies on Tubi to help rev up your mood.

Forty engines will roar for the 500-mile-long NASCAR race that will take place Sunday, Feb. 14. at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The event will look differently this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers will limit seating inside the venue to allow attendees to socially distance themselves. Fans will be screened and face coverings will be required.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t watch from home, and Tubi’s collection of movies about racing will get you and your family primed to take in the big race:

Movies featuring car racing

Fast and Frantic (2010)- "As a 80s kid South Africa, Lukas dreams of becoming a quarter mile racing champ and follows his dream where the limitation of color no longer applies... from zero to hero in 10 seconds flat!"

200 mph (2011)- "Rick’s brother’s fatal crash motivates the amateur racer to transform his car and himself into racing machines to even the odds and settle the score."

Driving Fast and Taking Chances (2015)- "Big Red is a 1969 Camaro and an absolute legend in racing. This reality series follows the respected car as it takes on various challenges."

Racing documentaries

Ayrton Senna: Racing Is in My Blood (1992)- "The passion of beloved Formula One racer Ayrton Senna delves into his Brazilian roots and his career as the greatest racing driver ever."

Racing Years (2010)- "Feel the excitement, victory, and devastation of motor racing’s epic history and modern adventures. What are the sport’s milestones?"

Racing Through the Forest (2015)- "Racing legends recall the epic 1950-56 Pebble Beach Road Race, which is widely celebrated for its role in making sports car road racing mainstream."

Matra Racing - The Rebirth (2017)- "There's never been another Grand Prix manufacturer like Matra. Coming from a background of aerospace engineering they brought a host of innovative technologies and an entirely different approach, to dominate the F1 landscape."

The Speed of Orange (2014)- "A fond and emotionally resonant documentary about a Colorado family who made their name in horse racing and the family tragedies they endured."

Motorcycle racing movies

World Famous Off Road Racing (2004)- "Hold on tight for awesome motorcycling footage, across 3 different race courses over 3 years, where the best riders from 30 nations ride to win."

Great Racing Motor Cycles Volume 1 (2015)- "Commentary and incredible footage capture over 70 years of racing technology and the development of over 50 iconic racing motorcycles."

Dream the Impossible (2017)- "Meet the Talan Racing Team, a group of disabled motorcycle riders, who don’t allow challenges to prevent them from living their dreams."

Classic TT 2018 (2018)- "Experience the sights and sounds of this celebration of the history of motorcycle racing on the World's most famous road course."

Racing movies for children

Kerwhizz (2008)-"Three teams answer ker-razy questions to win "Mods" to add to their Racing Pods. They then race two madcap laps round a unique Raceworld."

Storm (2009)- "A bullied boy saves a dog from its unstable owner. But to keep Storm, he'll have to train his beloved pet to be a dog racing champion."

Amazing Racer (2013)- "An orphaned teenager reunites with her long-lost mother, developing an unexpected bond with a temperamental horse and a passion for racing."

The Little Penguin: Pororo's Racing Adventure (2014)- "With the help of his new turtle friends, a penguin enters a big ice sled racing competition. Can he beat the polar bears and become the champion?"

