Super Bowl 2021: Bucs lead Chiefs 21-6 at halftime

America’s first socially distanced Super Bowl is on.

Near the close of the first half, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were off to a slow start.

The Chiefs scored first when Harrison Butker kicked a 49-yard field goal on Kansas City’s second drive to give the Chiefs a short-lived 3-0 lead over Tampa Bay.

But Brady quickly bounced back with his first touchdown pass in the first quarter in his 10 career Super Bowls.

Brady hooked up with former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski for an 8-yard touchdown to put Tampa Bay up 7-3 over the Kansas City Chiefs with 37 seconds left in the first quarter.

It was the 13th time Brady and Gronk have hooked up for a postseason touchdown. That breaks the record they shared with Jerry Rice and Joe Montana.

Antonio Brown celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brady and Gronkowski were able to connect another record-breaking TD pass.

Brady’s second touchdown pass to Gronkowski in the first half gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 14-3 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter.

Butker managed to respond with a field goal narrowing the deficit to 14-6. But moments later wide receiver Antonio Brown scored another touchdown putting Tampa even further ahead with a 21-6 lead six seconds before half time.

Some 25,000 fans are in attendance at Sunday’s game alongside 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers and a sea of cardboard cutouts to fill the empty seats.

Pregame festivities started with a video recording of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as players from Tampa Bay and Kansas City lined up on each goal line.

The NFL opened the season with the same show of racial solidarity and did it again before the final game. Both teams went to their locker rooms after the rendition by Alicia Keys.

Poet Amanda Gorman, who captivated Americans with the recent recitation of her poem on national unity at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, honored teachers, military veterans and frontline healthcare workers in a new original poem.

Artist H.E.R. performed America the Beautiful, followed by Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church singing the national anthem, the first Super Bowl duet in over a decade.

The NFL is providing masks to all fans and following many of the guidelines used during the regular season in stadiums that allowed fans. Purchases are cashless, and the first rows of fans are not close to the field. The rows closest to the field in Tampa Bay's home stadium are covered.

Super Bowl 55 pits two of the oldest head coaches in the NFL in an age when young offensive-minded coaches are all the rage.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 62. With a win over Tampa Bay, Reid would surpass Vince Lombardi as the oldest coach to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Lombardi was 54 when his Packers won Super Bowl II over the Oakland Raiders.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is 68. A victory over the Chiefs would make him the oldest to win a Super Bowl.Bill Belichick was 66 when he won Super Bowl 53 with New England two years ago.

In a year defined by working from home, the Buccaneers have made history by becoming the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Led by six-time champion Tom Brady, the Bucs revamped their roster to his liking after he came aboard, departing the New England Patriots after 19 seasons.

Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s longtime teammate in New England, was retired pursuing other interests, like professional wrestling and FOX’s "The Masked Singer."

But when he had the chance to play with Brady again, he answered the call.

An aerial view of Raymond James Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LV on January 31, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown had been out of football since being cut by the Patriots in 2019. Head Coach Bruce Arians said last year he had no interest in a reunion with Brown, whom he coached when they were with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But when Brady asked for Brown, he got him.

Tampa went 11-5 in the regular season, losing the NFC South to the 12-4 New Orleans Saints. Even so, the Bucs would have the last laugh.

After beating Washington in the Wildcard Round, the Bucs bested the Saints 30-20 and advanced to the NFC Championship game.

There, they beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 and advanced to the Super Bowl.

A win would give Tom Brady his seventh Super Bowl title, but he’ll have to dethrone the defending champions to claim it.

The Chiefs steamrolled the league this year. Aside from an early loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and a Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs won every game.

That includes a 27-24 win over the Bucs in Week 12.

Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers shakes hands with Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Chiefs after the regular-season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 29, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Expand

Patrick Mahomes, seemed to toy with opposing defenses en route to 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and just six interceptions, thrusting himself into another MVP award discussion.

His play kept the Chiefs firmly planted atop most power rankings this season. Even when the Steelers touted a perfect 11-0 record, conventional wisdom had the Chiefs as the class of the AFC.

Kansas City earned the AFC’s lone first-round bye and met the Cleveland Browns in the Divisional Round. They survived a scare from the Browns, advancing to the conference title game with the Buffalo Bills.

At 13-3, the Bills made a statement in 2020, proving they were no longer a lowly afterthought in the AFC East. Even so, they were little match for the Chiefs, who advanced to their second straight Super Bowl with a 38-24 win.

Should Kansas City defeat Tampa, the Chiefs would be the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Patriots did it in 2003 and 2004.

A win would also put Mahomes on a more exclusive list of quarterbacks who are two-time champions, joining the likes of Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Bart Starr and John Elway.

But he’d still have quite a journey if he hopes to reach Brady’s six.

This story was reported from Atlanta and Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed to this story.