Stars to play Lightning in Stanley Cup Finals

The Dallas Stars now know who they will play in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Eastern Conference Finals went into game six. The Tampa Bay Lightning then beat the New York Islanders.

Dallas players have been practicing and resting up for the series. For most, it’s a first.

Coach Rick Bowness has been to the finals twice as an assistant with Vancouver and Tampa but lost both times.

"The Vancouver one stays every day of your life. When you get to game seven and you lose a Stanley Cup Final that stays with you. From a coaching perspective, you got a look at what happened in Vancouver, what happened in Tampa and take an honest look at it. But anytime you get to the Stanley Cup Finals, it stays with you for the rest of your life. It's painful,” he said.

Game one is Saturday night in the NHL’s bubble in Edmonton.