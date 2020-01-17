Report: Jason Garrett hired as offensive coordinator for the Giants

article

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has reportedly been hired as the offensive coordinator for division rival New York Giants.

ESPN's Ed Werder tweeted Friday evening that Garrett would fill the role for first-year head coach Joe Judge, who was hired by the Giants earlier this month.

Garrett served as the Cowboys’ head coach for nine and a half seasons, and the team allowed his contract to expire at the end of this past season.

Mike McCarthy was then chosen to replace Garrett as the head coach of the Cowboys.