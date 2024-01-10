Nick Saban retiring as Alabama's head coach

article

Nick Saban is retiring as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, ESPN reported and FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman confirmed.

Saban, 72, just completed his 17th year at Alabama, which finished with a 12-2 record and lost to the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff game.

In 26 seasons as a coach, Saban compiled a 274-67-1 (.803) record, including a 183-25 (.880) mark in Tuscaloosa. Saban's teams at Alabama won eight SEC Championships, while he has 10 SEC titles to his name (2001, 2003 at LSU), coupled with seven national championships (including 2003 at LSU), according to the University of Alabama athletics website.

The West Virginia native got his start at Kent State University in Ohio, where he played defensive back before joining the coaching staff in 1973 as a graduate assistant and then linebackers coach. After stops at Syracuse, Ohio State, Navy, and Michigan State, he jumped to the NFL as the Houston Oilers' defensive backs coach in 1988. Saban's first head coaching job was at Toledo in 1990, but he moved back to the NFL the next year as the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator under Bill Belichick.

Saban returned to the college ranks as Michigan State's head coach in 1995 before moving to LSU in 2000. The Tigers won the BCS National Championship in 2003, Saban's first national title.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ File: Head coach Nick Saban of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross Ade Stadium in Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue won the game 22-21. (Jonathan Daniel /Allsport via Getty Images)

In late 2004, Saban moved back to the NFL, coaching the Miami Dolphins for two years, but after a 6-10 2006 season – his first losing season as a head coach – Saban took the top job at Alabama.

Saban went on to lead the Crimson Tide to six national titles in 17 seasons.