Mavs ask fans to vote for Doncic, Poringis for NBA All-Star Game

Fans have 10 days left to vote for players who will appear in the NBA All-Star Game.

The Mavs best hopes are Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Dallas Mavericks and FOX Sports Southwest analyst Jeff “Skin” Wade visited Good Day Thursday morning on behalf of the team. He said fans account for 50% of the vote.

Also, Friday is “2 for 1” voting day. Mavs fans have double the power in choosing who makes the team.

Vote Here: NBA.com

If both Doncic and Porzingis are selected, it would be the first time there will be two Mavs players in the game since 2009 when Jason Kidd and Dirk Nowitzki played.

The game is in Chicago on Feb. 16.