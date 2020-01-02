Jerry Jones to meet with Jason Garrett again Thursday

article

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett reportedly has another meeting about his future on Thursday.

Garrett’s contract expires in less than two weeks.

After another disappointing season in which the team failed to make the playoffs, many are anticipating the end of his era.

The Dallas Morning News and ESPN report Garrett will meet with owner Jerry Jones and Executive Vice President Stephen Jones for the third time this week.

No details emerged after Monday’s meeting but Garrett had said he planned on making his case to get a new contract.

“This is a very difficult time,” Jerry Jones said after Sunday’s finale. “We got a lot to consider here, I do have a lot. It’s well known we will.”