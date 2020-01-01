Fans pack Cotton Bowl Stadium for NHL Winter Class

article

The Dallas Stars take to the ice to face the Nashville Predators on New Year’s Day. The game is outdoors at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park.

There’s an undeniable wow factor for anyone attending the 2020 NHL Winter Classic. Although this is the 12th time the league has hosted the outdoor event, there has never been an outdoor NHL game in Texas.

Organizers took the opportunity to give the specially prepared regulation ice rink some Texas flair.

Along the side of the rink, there is a giant Texas belt buckle in the shape of a hockey puck with a leather belt extending out from there.

Fans are also able to have some fun before the game with activities on the Cotton Bowl Plaza and the Midway.

On Tuesday, the Stars got a chance to practice on the rink. It’s an unfamiliar setting for the players. Neither team has ever had an outdoor game.

Advertisement

“Growing up my dad would build a rink outside. It worked a couple of times. Most of the time it didn’t work,” Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin said. “It was a lot of childhood memories and today brought back those memories for sure.”

“We are going to enjoy this event. The Winter Classic is a special thing,” added Jamie Been, the Stars forward. “Then again you have a job to do and that’s playing a hockey game and that’s against a division rival when the standings are pretty tight.”

Coach Rick Bowness described it as an amazing opportunity for both teams.

The game starts at 1 p.m. It’s sold out with a crowd of 85,000.