Cowboys to welcome McCarthy as Giants consider Garrett

The Dallas Cowboys will introduce their new head coach on Wednesday.

Mike McCarthy is a former coach for the Green Bay Packers. He spent 13 years in the frozen north and took his team to the playoffs nine times, winning a Super Bowl in 2011.

McCarthy has reportedly already started filling out his roster of assistants. Mike Nolan from the New Orleans Saints will move to Dallas to be the defensive coordinator. Also, the NFL Network reports that Cowboys' offensive coordinator Kellen Moore may stay with the team.

The man McCarthy is replacing may be headed to the New York Giants. ESPN reports former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was given permission to interview for the Giants as offensive coordinator.

The Giants are reportedly hiring New England special teams coordinator and wide receiver coach Joe Judge to be head coach.

The Cowboys will hold a 3 p.m. press conference at The Star to formally introduce their new coach.