Cowboys to kick off training camp with video conference

The Dallas Cowboys are working out at The Star in Frisco. But before training camp starts, one tradition must happen – Jerry Jones will speak.

The owner’s annual state of the team address is like a ribbon-cutting for camp.

Team executive Stephen Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy will also speak to reporters virtually Wednesday.

Quarterback Dak Prescott will talk as well about the upcoming season.

The Dallas Cowboys have sort of an informal bubble set up for training camp. Some players, coaches and staff are staying at the Omni Hotel next to the team’s headquarters.

The New Orleans Saints also set up a team bubble at a hotel near the team’s practice facility.