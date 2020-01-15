Cliff Harris to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

article

A Dallas Cowboys legend will finally enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Safety Cliff Harris played for the Cowboys from 1970-1979 and helped the team to two Super Bowl victory in 1972 and 1978.

He was on the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1970s and has already been inducted to the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Other Hall of Fame finalists this year included wide receiver Drew Pearson, the late Cowboys founder and owner Clint Murchison and former Cowboys player and assistant coach Dan Reeves.

Pearson invited friends and family members over to his house Wednesday morning to watch as the 2020 Centennial Hall of Fame class was selected. He cheered for his teammate Harris but was disappointed when his name was not called.

The special Centennial slate of finalists included an expanded list of players who were in the game more than 25 seasons ago to celebrate the NFL's birthday.

Former head coach Jimmy Johnson was told Sunday that he will be inducted to the Hall of Fame in August.