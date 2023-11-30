2 women say they were drugged at Dallas bar

Two women believe they were drugged while at a bar in Deep Ellum Saturday night after being given free shots from the bartenders.

The women have been best friends for years. They said they want justice and accountability.

A Dallas PD detective has been assigned the case.

With their families, attorney, and community activists by their side, Breyanna Knox and Nakia Robertson recounted what they said happened to them at a bar in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas Saturday night.

"She was like, ‘We need a girl’s night,’" Knox recalled.

"We’re both single moms and in college, and we hadn’t been out in a long time," Robertson said.

The friends said they only went to Harlowe that night, which is located on the corner of Malcolm X and Main Street.

They arrived before midnight and said a bartender gave them both several free shots, despite the duo offering to pay.

The women said after two or three shots, they began feeling weird and nothing made sense.

"Off of three shots, I should not have felt the way that I felt," Knox said.

The women said a picture they posted on social media shows them toasting at the venue. They believe the spot in the bottom of one of their cups is a pill someone put in their drink.

The women called friends to pick them up.

Knox's mother told them to go get checked at the hospital.

A drug screen report, provided by Knox, showed she tested positive for amphetamine, which is a stimulant.

Robertson said she tested positive for drugs too.

"And to whoever did that to my daughter and her best friend, shame on you. You have a higher power you will have to answer to for what you have done," Knox’s mother, Kimberly Hargest, said.

The women shared a photo they said they took at Baylor Hospital Sunday morning.

"Her father and I have been pushing them make sure you contact the police," Robertson’s mother, Tamara Robertson, said.

They did contact police, and filed a police report on Sunday.

The case number lists the address for Harlowe, with the offense of "assault by unknown suspect."

When FOX 4 stopped by the bar Thursday morning, it was closed, but there was a business card from a Dallas PD detective wedged in the front door.

The women said a manager promised on Sunday to provide them more information, but they have not heard back.

They're speaking out now because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.

"I’m just very thankful to God that me and my best friend did make it home and that we did have some people pick us up in the state of mind that we were in and made sure that we made it home safe to our children," Robertson said.

An attorney for the women said he plans to file a complaint with the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission, which regulates licenses.