Woman wanted for robbery, arson in Kaufman County

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office needs to find the person who tied a 78-year-old elderly woman to a chair and set her house on fire.

The incident happened on Oct. 15 in rural Kaufman County, about 45 minutes southeast of Dallas.

Deputies say the victim answered her door to a woman pointing a pistol at her. The attacker forced herself inside, demanded cash, tied up the victim and set a fire in the kitchen.

Neighbors flagged down a Good Samaritan who got inside and rescued the elderly woman. She is recovering in the hospital.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and had gold-rimmed glasses. She is described as

heavy-set with strawberry hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.