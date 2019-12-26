Woman shot while walking to car in Downtown Dallas

Police are investigating a shooting in Downtown Dallas that left one woman in the hospital.

The shooting happened Wednesday night around 11:45 p.m. right behind the Greyhound bus station off South Lamar Street.

Dallas police said the woman was with a man who was walking her to her car. Two other men approached them and there was some kind of argument.

One of the two suspects pulled out a pistol. All three men struggled to grab ahold of it and one shot was fired, police said.

It’s still early in the investigation but police believe the bullet ricocheted off the ground and hit the woman in the chest.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the two suspects. They did not release a description of the men.