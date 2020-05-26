Woman shot and killed in her Preston Hollow driveway

article

Homicide detectives returned to the Preston Hollow neighborhood Tuesday morning where a mother was shot and killed in her driveway.

Leslie Baker was in her driveway on Royalton Drive near Preston Road and Royal Lane around 5 p.m. Monday when neighbors heard shots fired and called 911.

When officers arrived, they found 59-year-old Baker unconscious in her car. They were unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Tuesday morning, investigators returned to the crime scene to look for clues.

“It’s unnerving I guess is the word I’m looking for,” said Dee Birdwell, a neighbor.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood. A lot of the neighbors know each other. It’s just a shock, just tragic you know,” added Bud Buschardt, another neighbor.

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the search for Baker’s killer. Tipsters should call 214-373-TIPS.

She was a wife and mother of two adult children.