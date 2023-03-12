Houston police say they need the public’s help identifying a suspect who violently robbed a woman and left her paralyzed.

On Feb. 13, Houston police say Nhung Truong was attacked by a Black man in his early 20s in what officials believe was a jugging incident.

Investigators say Truong had withdrawn money from the Bank of America on Blackhawk Blvd near the Beltway and was followed by the suspect nearly 24 miles away to a shopping center on the 9800 block of Bellaire.

Surveillance video shows Truong dropping her belongings on the ground and the man running away with what he thought was an envelope with cash. Seconds later, the suspect returned, picked Truong up, and body-slammed her to the ground.

The attack damaged the 44-year-old’s spinal cord and left her paralyzed, unable to walk or use the bathroom by herself. Instead, the single mom has to rely on a wheelchair and help from her three kids who are 13, 15, and 20-years-old and still in school.

The family tells FOX 26 the suspect stole about $4,300 from them. Truong had apparently been saving up to visit her family in Vietnam that she hadn't seen in nearly six years.

"I’m feeling very horrible and sad at the same time," said Truong.

"I can still go to school, but my mind is just messed up thinking about her, worrying that nobody is going to watch out for her," said An Duong, Truong's son.

"It’s been really bad. We have to pay rent and stuff and she’s the only one that can work and help us. We don’t know what to do," said Van Duong, Truong's daughter.

Truong's mom, Nu, was brought to tears by her daughter’s injuries and reflecting on the tough life she's had to endure. Seven years ago, Truong lost her husband to liver cancer.

After the jugging robbery, doctors have told the family there’s only a 50-percent chance Truong will fully recover.

"If a miracle happens then she can walk again," Van said.

HPD said the suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, standing at approximately 5'8" and weighing 140 lbs. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.