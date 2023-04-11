Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed, man injured in West Dallas shooting

By
Published 
West Dallas
FOX 4

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that killed a woman and injured a man in West Dallas early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Ingersoll Street and Hiawatha Street just before 1 a.m.

When police arrived they found a man and a woman had been shot. Both were rushed to the hospital, but the woman died. The male victim is in stable condition.

No information has been released about the victims.

Featured

Everman missing boy: Investigators believe human remains were once in shed where he lived
article

Everman missing boy: Investigators believe human remains were once in shed where he lived

Investigators in Everman say they believe human remains were once in a shed where missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez lived with his family.

Police have not made any arrests and are looking for information about the shooter.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.