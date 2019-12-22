Woman killed by stray bullet outside Dallas events center

article

A 24-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after being hit by a stray bullet as two groups exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of an Oak Cliff events center.

Nikel Perkins was hit by the gunfire that rang out just before 3 a.m. in the Ledbetter Drive area, east of I-35.

Investigators believe there was a fight during a holiday party in the event center that lead to the shooting outside, but police said Perkins was not involved in that.

At this point, no arrests have been made.